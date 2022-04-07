CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.51

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 98379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CommScope by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 248,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

