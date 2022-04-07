Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €170.00 by UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($186.81) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ML. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €164.11 ($180.34).

Shares of EPA:ML traded down €2.75 ($3.02) on Thursday, reaching €117.70 ($129.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €135.59. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

