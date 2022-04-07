Comparing Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Rating) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.7, indicating that its share price is 470% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies -2.84% 3.90% 1.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Uber Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 3.74 -$496.00 million ($0.32) -104.41

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Patient Portal Technologies and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 1 29 0 2.97

Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $63.71, suggesting a potential upside of 90.70%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Patient Portal Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered; and offers grocery, alcohol, and convenience store delivery, as well as select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment, as well as transportation management and other logistics services offerings. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

