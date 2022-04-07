Comparing Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) & Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies -33.28% -62.67% -24.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Web Blockchain Media and Tufin Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Tufin Software Technologies 0 6 1 0 2.14

Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.83%.

Risk and Volatility

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Tufin Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $110.95 million 4.28 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -12.92

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tufin Software Technologies.

About Web Blockchain Media (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

