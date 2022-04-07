Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 120,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.