Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,735 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.26% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NYSE CMP traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

