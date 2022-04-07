Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $34,870.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CPSI stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

