Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $34,870.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CPSI stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.