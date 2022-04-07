Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58, RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 221,964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 850,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.