Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$2.35 EPS.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 236,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,811. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

