Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Conagra Brands by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Conagra Brands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 426.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

