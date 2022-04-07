Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $5.35 on Thursday, reaching $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,809. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.62. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.01.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concentrix (CNXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.