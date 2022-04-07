Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $5.35 on Thursday, reaching $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,809. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.62. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.01.
In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
