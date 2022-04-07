Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.93

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.93 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.39). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.40), with a volume of 153,942 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £45.11 million and a P/E ratio of -17.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.86.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

