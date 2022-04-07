Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNTB. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Connect Biopharma stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,332,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 278,359 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

