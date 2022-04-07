Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Gap Down to $59.34

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 59.34, but opened at 54.32. Consensus Cloud Solutions shares last traded at 54.43, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 57.99.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. Equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

