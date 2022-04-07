CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.34

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 6232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 2.37.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

