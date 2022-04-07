Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $300.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $300.00 and last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 1305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -920.00%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

