Contrasting BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

BioNTech and SQZ Biotechnologies are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioNTech and SQZ Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 7 5 0 2.42 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioNTech presently has a consensus target price of $267.93, suggesting a potential upside of 60.78%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 736.82%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than BioNTech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNTech and SQZ Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $22.45 billion 1.80 $12.18 billion $46.76 3.56 SQZ Biotechnologies $27.10 million 4.96 -$68.74 million ($2.48) -1.93

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies. SQZ Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 54.20% 142.70% 93.98% SQZ Biotechnologies -253.68% -47.47% -28.30%

Volatility & Risk

BioNTech has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioNTech beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II a clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Genevant Sciences GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

