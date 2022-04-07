Contrasting Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Capital One Financial pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Capital One Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 38.68% 19.77% 2.90% Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.22% 1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.66 $12.39 billion $26.84 4.82 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.18 $22.52 million $3.40 7.86

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capital One Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 7 14 0 2.67 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus target price of $178.87, indicating a potential upside of 38.36%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

