Contrasting Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ecopetrol and Glori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 2 0 0 1.67 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential downside of 17.68%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 18.25% 21.49% 8.45% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecopetrol and Glori Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $27.52 billion 1.42 $5.01 billion $1.47 12.89 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Glori Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

