Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 103.84%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,109 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 547,634 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 126,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

