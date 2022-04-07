Convex Finance Hits One Day Volume of $24.78 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $24.78 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $33.64 or 0.00077734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.00 or 0.07346005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.66 or 0.99908428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 87,953,720 coins and its circulating supply is 56,494,731 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

