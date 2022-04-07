Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,202,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,509,551.25. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 703,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,367 over the last three months.

TSE CMMC traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.50. 456,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,757. The company has a market capitalization of C$736.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.07.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.