Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.78

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.84. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 3,568 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 901,750 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 804,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,093 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

