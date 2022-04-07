Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 82,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

