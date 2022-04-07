Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $610.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $584.79. 2,641,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.56. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $357.61 and a twelve month high of $586.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $259.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.