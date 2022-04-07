Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

CVLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

