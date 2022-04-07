Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

