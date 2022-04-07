Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

