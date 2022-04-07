Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 749 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $99,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 317,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

