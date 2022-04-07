Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €164.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($171.43) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €166.59 ($183.06).

ETR:DB1 traded down €2.25 ($2.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €165.95 ($182.36). 355,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of €155.67 and a 200 day moving average of €149.41. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a twelve month high of €166.30 ($182.75). The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

