Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $10.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 7,076,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,442,929. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

