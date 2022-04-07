Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,638. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The company has a market cap of C$795.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.31.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.