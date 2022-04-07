Critical Comparison: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) vs. Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -44.59% -31.53% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

33.7% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Astra Space and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astra Space currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.47%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and Online Vacation Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million N/A N/A Online Vacation Center $20.92 million N/A $2.93 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Volatility and Risk

Astra Space has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats Astra Space on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

