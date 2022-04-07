Critical Comparison: Enservco (ENSV) & Its Peers

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enservco to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enservco and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million -$2.51 million -2.08 Enservco Competitors $2.38 billion $44.99 million 9.90

Enservco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enservco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Enservco Competitors 468 2141 2717 117 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Enservco’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enservco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Enservco has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco’s peers have a beta of 2.36, meaning that their average share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% Enservco Competitors -11.47% -131.79% -5.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enservco peers beat Enservco on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

