CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 150.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $211.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.07 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

