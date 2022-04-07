Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.52. 2,115,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,045. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

