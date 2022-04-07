Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 467,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.52. 2,119,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

