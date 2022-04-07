CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.67 on Thursday. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

