CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s current price.
CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.67 on Thursday. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
