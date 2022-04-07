Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Reduced by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,793,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 161,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,652. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

