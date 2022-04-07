Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 172.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.87. Curis has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 2,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 1,927,376 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Curis by 60.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after buying an additional 1,214,700 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Curis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 1,031,914 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

