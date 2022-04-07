Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

