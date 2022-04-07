CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 37.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $826.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,178,914 coins and its circulating supply is 158,178,914 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

