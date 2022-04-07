CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.94

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 18178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.