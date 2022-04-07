Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 98,212 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $275.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

