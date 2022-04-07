Cwm LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $801,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,066 shares of company stock valued at $29,708,579 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

