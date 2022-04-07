Cwm LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 535,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Spotify Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 743,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,556,000 after purchasing an additional 78,331 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.21.

SPOT opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.28. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $118.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

