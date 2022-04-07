Cwm LLC Invests $7.09 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 322,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 114,558 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $148.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

