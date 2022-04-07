Cwm LLC Invests $9.06 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.