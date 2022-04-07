Cwm LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

