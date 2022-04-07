Cwm LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $258.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $238.14 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.